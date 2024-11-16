Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,016. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.