Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.