McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $606.29 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

