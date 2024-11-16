Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,514,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

