Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.79 and a 200-day moving average of $357.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.78 and a twelve month high of $624.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

