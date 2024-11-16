Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 672.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

