Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

