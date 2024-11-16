MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 865,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 2,265,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,838. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $1,968.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.