Miramar Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

