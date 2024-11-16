Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day moving average is $478.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.79 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.