Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 126,458 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 994,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 8.8 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

