Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $222.18 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

