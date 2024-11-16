Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,087 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.