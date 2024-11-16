Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.