Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises 18.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KP Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 28.6% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in ARM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ARM opened at $128.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.