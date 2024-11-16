Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 438,424 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4,177.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $50,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

