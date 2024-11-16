Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 36,733 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.61 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

