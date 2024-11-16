Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 83,792 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,011.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,792 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

