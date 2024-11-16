Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $381.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $381,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 67.2% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $745.89 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $882.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.77. The stock has a market cap of $708.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.