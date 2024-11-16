Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500,000 Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Finnovate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 667,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

FNVT opened at $11.62 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

