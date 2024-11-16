MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.54.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $11.82 on Friday, hitting $279.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.93. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in MongoDB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

