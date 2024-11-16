Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $215.67. Moog shares last traded at $215.62, with a volume of 792 shares traded.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.