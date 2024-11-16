Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

Shares of NTRA traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.06. 2,242,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,689. Natera has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,481.92. This represents a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

