Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,990,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 9.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

EOG stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

