Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.75 and a 1 year high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

