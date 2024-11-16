Northeast Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 801,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,176 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 752,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 245,973 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 91,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

