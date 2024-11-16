Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

