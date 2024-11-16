Northeast Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NFLX opened at $823.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.56. The firm has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

