NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NU stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. NU has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

