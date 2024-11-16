NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 267,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

