Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.5% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

