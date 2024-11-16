Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 4th

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ECO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

