ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.
ON Price Performance
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
