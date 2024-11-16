ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.25. ON has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.