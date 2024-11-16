OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.