Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

