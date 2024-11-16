Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 20.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average is $200.77. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

