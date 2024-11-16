Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $538.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.75 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The company has a market cap of $487.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.