Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

DAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

