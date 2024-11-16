Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,750 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at DexCom
In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DexCom Stock Performance
DXCM stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
