Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $62,672,000. DME Capital Management LP grew its stake in HP by 108.7% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,070 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

