Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

