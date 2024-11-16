Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

