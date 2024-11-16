Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded at Stephens

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Propel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Propel

Propel Stock Down 0.1 %

About Propel

Propel stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Propel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.