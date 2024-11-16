Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 390993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

