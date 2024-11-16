Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 390993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
