Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

