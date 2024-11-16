RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,286 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

MDLZ traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,558. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.