RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,699 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 61.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 329,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 161,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.63.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.79 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.21%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

