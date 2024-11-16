RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $130.70. 851,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,066. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $133.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

