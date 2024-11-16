Rocket Companies’ (RKT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

RKT stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

