Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for GENK Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.12. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

